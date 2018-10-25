Zak Valentine was concerned about the whereabouts of his cats and whether he would still be able to sell his house after discovering the bloodied body of his wife in a bedroom‚ the South Gauteng High Court heard on Thursday.

Valentine and his co-accused‚ Cecilia Steyn‚ 37‚ and Marcel Steyn‚ 20‚ are accused of murdering 11 people between 2012 and 2016. Added to that are charges of robbery‚ aggravated assault‚ racketeering‚ possession of an unlicensed firearm‚ fraud and identity theft.

They pleaded not guilty to 32 counts‚ including murder‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ fraud and intimidation.

Estelle Schutte‚ a principal estate agent‚ told the court on Thursday that she and a colleague had made an appointment with Valentine to do a valuation of his house on October 4 2012.

"He was not there when we got to the complex. We called him and he said he would be there in ten minutes."

When Valentine arrived‚ Schutte said they followed him into the house. "He opened the garage and we followed him. He had keys in his hands. As we walked in‚ he called out for his wife and said‚ 'Liefie‚ liefie'."

Schutte said Valentine then walked into his bedroom while they waited in the lounge.

"We heard him scream‚ saying: 'Liefie‚ oh no‚ liefie'.