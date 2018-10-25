Nompumezo Adam is trying to rebuild her burned shack in Silvertown‚ Khayelitsha‚ so that her daughter can come home with her newborn baby.

Adam’s daughter gave birth in the community church hall‚ where she took shelter after a fire devastated Silvertown over the weekend.

“I’m trying to get building material for my daughter who gave birth to a girl‚ but I have not yet received it. She is still at the hospital‚” Adam told GroundUp on Tuesday.

“I struggle to get food and have not eaten today.”

On Tuesday‚ dozens of fire victims were waiting for materials supplied by the City of Cape Town to rebuild their shacks.

“The victims are tired of sleeping at the [community] hall. Everyone wants to go back home now‚” said Thandi Msutu‚ deputy chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum.

Msutu said some fire victims were sleeping outside their unfinished shacks so that they could watch over their materials.

“The victims who have got the materials build first and encroach on the plots of their neighbours‚” said Msutu.