When hairstylist Sanmarie Volbrecht was introduced to Cecilia Steyn‚ one of the three people now implicated in a series of killings that occurred in the Krugersdorp area‚ she was told that Cecilia was a reformed satanist‚ the High Court in Johannesburg heard.

Taking to the stand on Wednesday afternoon‚ Volbrecht said she had attended a course titled "Know your enemy" when she was casually introduced to Cecilia.

"I was told she was part of a satanic church and that she wanted to break free and serve Jesus Christ‚" Volbrecht told the court.

Cecilia's lawyer‚ however‚ told the court that his client intended to dispute this version‚ saying she has never been part of a satanic church.

Volbrecht had been invited to the classes by one of her clients and had decided to join her on her weekly bible courses.

When attending a midweek meeting at the house of Annamarie Scholtz‚ one of the congregants‚ she was called outside to switch off the lights of her car‚ which usually turned themselves off.

As she and Scholtz walked to her vehicle‚ they were met by a strong smell of petrol around the vehicles‚ which were parked in the yard.