Krugersdorp killings: Murder accused Cecilia Steyn was a 'reformed satanist'
When hairstylist Sanmarie Volbrecht was introduced to Cecilia Steyn‚ one of the three people now implicated in a series of killings that occurred in the Krugersdorp area‚ she was told that Cecilia was a reformed satanist‚ the High Court in Johannesburg heard.
Taking to the stand on Wednesday afternoon‚ Volbrecht said she had attended a course titled "Know your enemy" when she was casually introduced to Cecilia.
"I was told she was part of a satanic church and that she wanted to break free and serve Jesus Christ‚" Volbrecht told the court.
Cecilia's lawyer‚ however‚ told the court that his client intended to dispute this version‚ saying she has never been part of a satanic church.
Volbrecht had been invited to the classes by one of her clients and had decided to join her on her weekly bible courses.
When attending a midweek meeting at the house of Annamarie Scholtz‚ one of the congregants‚ she was called outside to switch off the lights of her car‚ which usually turned themselves off.
As she and Scholtz walked to her vehicle‚ they were met by a strong smell of petrol around the vehicles‚ which were parked in the yard.
"We went to check‚ smelt petrol and walked around the garden to see where the smell came from‚" Volbrecht told the court.
The two prayed and Scholtz returned inside the house to find a flashlight‚ leaving Volbrecht alone.
"I heard something in the garden and saw three people jump over the wall. They were about my height … They were adults‚" Volbrecht said.
"They were dressed in all black‚ with hoodies and gloves. I screamed and yelled and the rest of the people in the house came out‚" Volbrecht said‚ adding that she did not see their faces.
She and other congregants searched the yard and found sticks and containers of petrol around the yard. Scholtz had on Wednesday testified that she and other congregants felt victorious that they had managed to thwart the attackers' plans. Volbrecht was the first to leave the meeting that day.
"I went to the garage with my mother-in-law to get her car rinsed of petrol because the petrol had also been thrown inside the car through the window‚" said Volbrecht.
They were dressed in all black‚ with hoodies and gloves. I screamed and yelled and the rest of the people in the house came out.Sanmarie Volbrecht
She missed the following week's meeting‚ where the attackers returned and followed through on their plans. Scholtz had testified that as they sat under the lapa for their meeting‚ they heard several loud blasts‚ which made her house shake like jello. Several of the congregants' vehicles were damaged.
"Two weeks after that‚ the first murder [of a congregant] happened‚ so we scattered‚" said Volbrecht.
The member who was killed was 33-year-old Natacha Burger. She and her neighbour Joyce Boonzaaier‚ 68‚ had their throats slit in Centurion. Their bodies were found in Boonzaaier's home.
Volbrecht said she had known Burger only from the meetings. Following her murder‚ she received threatening messages.
"One of them said: 'Who will be next‚ the traveler‚ the stylist or cycler‚'" she told the court.
She said she also received an email‚ instructing her that her daughter's car seat was not safe‚ along with a picture of her daughter in the seat.
"I feared for my own life and my family's life too‚" she said.
Volbrecht then left the church.
The accused in this matter are Cecilia‚ 37‚ Zac Valentine‚ 33‚ and Marcel Steyn‚ 20.
The accused have pleaded not guilty to 32 counts‚ including murder‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances and fraud. Marcel's mother – former high school teacher Marinda Steyn‚ a friend of Cecilia's – was sentenced to 11 life terms for the Krugersdorp murder spree‚ after entering into a plea agreement.
Marinda's son Le Roux Steyn is serving an effective 25-year prison term and has testified against the three remaining accused in the dock.
The trial continues on Thursday.
Please sign in or register to comment.