South Africa

Man dies after being crushed by a machine at a Johannesburg factory

25 October 2018 - 07:16 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
File photo.
File photo.
Image: iStock

A 30-year-old man died after he was crushed by machinery at a factory in Springs‚ east of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

“Netcare 911 responded to reports of an industrial incident in Nuffield‚ Springs. Reports from the scene indicate that a 30-year-old male factory worker got caught in machinery which crushed him from the waist up‚” Netcare 911 said in a statement.

The man was assessed at the scene by an advanced life support paramedic and was found to have no signs of life. He was declared dead at the scene.

“The scene was secured by the necessary authorities who will be investigating.”

READ MORE

More than 20 die in Limpopo accident

More than 20 people were killed in a horrific accident between Kranskop and Modimolle in Limpopo in Friday afternoon.
News
5 days ago

Nineteen children injured in separate motor vehicle accidents

Nineteen children were injured in two separate incidents when the cars they were travelling in were involved in accidents.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Krugersdorp killings: Murder accused Cecilia Steyn was a 'reformed satanist' South Africa
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | It's time we ditched our apartheid and tribal instincts South Africa
  3. Man dies after being crushed by a machine at a Johannesburg factory South Africa
  4. ‘We had a nightmare experience at Robben Island’‚ says Cape Town man South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Sanitary pads, VBS and Charles Dickens: Tito Mboweni’s maiden medium-term ...
Farewell to a hip-hop legend: SA mourns the death of HHP
X