A man died in a hail of bullets after being gunned down in suspected taxi-related violence opposite the Sheffield Plaza in Lenasia south‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday.

Police spokesman Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said police were at the scene of the incident to gather more information.

“What we know is that one person has been shot dead. We are also investigating how many people were involved in this incident‚” Dlamini said.

Unconfirmed reports said the shooters did a “victory dance” before leaving the scene.

This is a developing story.