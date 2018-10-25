Do not be surprised when you hear “f**k jou!” while playing the latest video game in the mega Call of Duty franchise‚ ‘Black Ops 4’

This is because one of the main characters is South African Kerk “Ajax” Rossouw - a character voiced by South African actor Stelio Savante‚ who is now living in the United States.

But while the Afrikaans “jou” was used instead of the English “you”‚ it was decided to stick with the English version of the f-word. Savante said the Afrikaans “v*k” was recorded‚ but the creators decided to use the other version.