‘Now we’ve heard it all’: Swimming pool vanishes in Kempton Park

Who would steal a swimming pool?

That was the question Cheryl Heyden was left asking when a fibreglass pool disappeared from outside the Kempton Park pool company where she works.

The manager of Poly Phoenix Fibreglass Products believes the answer lies in the swimming pool industry itself.

Heyden told TimesLIVE that the pool - measuring three metres by four metres and valued at R18‚000 - must have been stolen by someone in the industry.

"You would have to know how to handle it. I think that a fly-by-night company may have stolen it to sell it to an unsuspecting customer‚” she said.

“I can't think of any other use for a swimming pool other than being a swimming a pool!

"If I had to stretch my imagination‚ I would say it could be cut up to make a door and maybe windows‚ but I don’t think that’s why it was stolen.”

Heyden said the pool disappeared from outside the company premises on Sunday.

"The security guard across the road spotted two suspicious men on Sunday evening‚" she said.

Heyden initially thought she was being pranked when her staff informed her that the pool had disappeared. "I thought they were joking because who would steal a swimming pool‚ right? It’s not like a cellphone lying on the table that you could walk away with.

"The thieves obviously arrived with a vehicle because I think it would be strange to be carrying a swimming pool without people on the street asking questions‚" she said‚ adding that it was not unusual for the company to store a ready-made pool outside due to its size.

The swimming pool‚ a popular shape and size‚ is the first stolen from the company since its establishment in the 1960s.

"I think now we've heard it all‚” said Heyden. “I still can't believe I am hearing myself talk about a stolen swimming pool!"