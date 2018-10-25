South Africa

Petrol station 'hit': Murder suspect to appear separately from co-accused

25 October 2018 - 13:47 By Lwandile Bhengu
Kidesh Ramjettan
Image: Supplied/File photo

One of three men arrested for the killing of a Durban businessman‚ Kidesh Ramjettan‚ will appear separately from his co-accused.

Three men were arrested last week in Gauteng by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial task team after Ramjettan was shot in the head at his Rossburgh petrol station two months ago.

One of the men‚ Ayanda Shezi‚ did not appear in the Durban magistrate's court with his two co-accused‚ Menziwa Mdaka and Zakhele Dubazane‚ on Thursday. A court official said that Shezi would be appearing on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Natasha Kara confirmed that Shezi would be appearing separately on Monday but would not elaborate.

Meanwhile‚ friends and family of the slain father donned T-shirts bearing his face and the words "no bail". Speaking outside the courthouse‚ Ramjettan's brother Anesh said the family was still in the dark about the killing.

"The police are very tight-lipped about what is going on‚ why did this happen [to Kidesh]‚ if he did something or did he report someone." The men were remanded in custody and they will be back in court on November 22 for a bail application. They will be represented by legal heavyweight advocate Jimmy Howse. 

