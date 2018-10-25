One of three men arrested for the killing of a Durban businessman‚ Kidesh Ramjettan‚ will appear separately from his co-accused.

Three men were arrested last week in Gauteng by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial task team after Ramjettan was shot in the head at his Rossburgh petrol station two months ago.

One of the men‚ Ayanda Shezi‚ did not appear in the Durban magistrate's court with his two co-accused‚ Menziwa Mdaka and Zakhele Dubazane‚ on Thursday. A court official said that Shezi would be appearing on Monday.