Police arrest 10 in Westbury crackdown

Police have cracked down on Johannesburg’s drug-riddled Westbury area after recent protests.

“Police arrested more than 10 people for drug dealing and possession of drugs in Westbury and the surrounding in the past week. The arrests were effected during the multi-disciplinary operations that include South African Police Service Units‚ Gauteng Traffic Police and Johannesburg Metro Police Department‚” the SAPS said in a statement.

“Police continue with operations that are aimed at ensuring that Westbury becomes a drug free suburb and gangsters are exposed and arrested. The various police units that have been deployed in Westbury and the surroundings are instrumental in the arrests made in Westbury.”

Westbury was hit by violent protests recently after a local resident was shot dead in suspected gang-related gunfire. The SAPS said the community had since come forward with information on crime in the area.

“The arrests of drug dealers can also be attributed to the community who continue to provide information to the police... the police management would like to applaud the community for that‚” SAPS said.

“Most of the suspects already appeared at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Courts facing charges of possession and dealing in drugs.”