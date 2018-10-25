Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in the Eastern Cape is struggling to clear dumping sites. Residents say they have no option but to dump rubbish in the open spaces as the public collection centres are overflowing. They say rubbish has been pilling up for more than three months.

This week Ward 38 councillor Edward Harker (DA) embarked on a cleaning operation in Jacksonville‚ using his bakkie to ferry rubbish to the municipal dump. “Rubbish is found everywhere; in the main roads and between houses … The municipal workers came to collect the rubbish last week but they just clear a few streets and disappear‚” said Harker.

Nomusi Makazi of Ward 56 in Motherwell‚ referring to a dumping site in Mkombe Street‚ said the refuse collection department cleared one area and skipped other places and took a long time to come back.”

A resident who did not want his name mentioned said‚ “Many people have now resorted to dumping close to the councillor’s gate. We hope this will take the message straight to the municipality. We are fed up with this situation.”