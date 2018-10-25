Three suspects have been arrested for selling fraudulent IDs‚ matric certificates‚ vehicle licence discs and second-hand goods in Diepsloot‚ north of Johannesburg.

Gauteng community safety spokesperson Ndivhuho Gadisi said the men were arrested in a joint operation by the SA Police Service (SAPS) and Gauteng Traffic Police on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers conducted the "Thuma Mina" safety outreach programme in the area.

During the raid‚ officers recovered several cellphones‚ bank cards‚ counterfeit CDs and computer screens.

Gadisi said various fake matric certificates‚ IDs and vehicle licence discs were also confiscated.