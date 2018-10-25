South Africa

Three nabbed selling fake IDs and matric certificates in Joburg

25 October 2018 - 17:20 By Iavan Pijoos
Three suspects have been arrested for selling fraudulent documents and goods.
Three suspects have been arrested for selling fraudulent documents and goods.
Image: Esa Alexander

Three suspects have been arrested for selling fraudulent IDs‚ matric certificates‚ vehicle licence discs and second-hand goods in Diepsloot‚ north of Johannesburg.

Gauteng community safety spokesperson Ndivhuho Gadisi said the men were arrested in a joint operation by the SA Police Service (SAPS) and Gauteng Traffic Police on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers conducted the "Thuma Mina" safety outreach programme in the area.

During the raid‚ officers recovered several cellphones‚ bank cards‚ counterfeit CDs and computer screens.

Gadisi said various fake matric certificates‚ IDs and vehicle licence discs were also confiscated.

Cops recover stolen R45‚000... and pocket it

Two Cape Town detectives tracked down robbers who had stolen R45‚000‚ recovered the cash ... and kept it.
News
1 day ago

Robbers make off with cables in armed robbery at Joburg substation

City Power has opened a case of theft following an armed robbery at its substation in Mulbarton‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on Friday night.
News
5 days ago

"While the majority of the shop owners co-operated as the law enforcement officers searched their premises‚ some abandoned their shops and fled after seeing a heavy police presence in the area‚" Gadisi said.

The three men are expected to appear in court soon. They are charged with illegal trading in second-hand goods and theft.

MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane welcomed the arrests.

“The magnitude of the second-hand goods trading in our province is a major concern for authorities and has far-reaching implications. It is important to regulate the business of dealers in second-hand goods to combat trade in stolen goods‚" Nkosi-Malobane said.

Suspects buy toy guns before robbing shop across the road

Four suspects robbed a Port Elizabeth shop on Tuesday afternoon shortly after buying toy guns from a nearby shop.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | 'Worst robbers in Belgium' arrested after being told to return when there's more money

A Belgian store owner foiled an armed robbery by telling the would-be thieves to return later when there would be more money in the till.
News
7 hours ago

WATCH | Bogus cops rob Browns jewellers in shopping mall

Two men‚ clad in police uniform‚ are believed to have been behind a plot to rob a jewellery store in the I'langa Mall in Nelspruit earlier this week.
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Topshop billionaire named in ‘Brit #MeToo’ scandal World
  2. Solidarity intensifies fight over Sasol share scheme South Africa
  3. French ‘spiderman’ climbs London’s 230m Heron Tower without ropes World
  4. Three nabbed selling fake IDs and matric certificates in Joburg South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

'Drunk' on-duty cop responds to call
Sanitary pads, VBS and Charles Dickens: Tito Mboweni’s maiden medium-term ...
X