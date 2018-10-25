Wits mourns student death, demand intervention to tackle depression
Students at the University of the Witwatersrand are voicing their frustration over a perceived lack of support from the institution after a male student committed suicide and a female student was rushed to hospital after attempting to end her life – reportedly within 24 hours.
Mpumelelo Tshabalala died on Wednesday night‚ his cousin Makhosini Buhali confirmed.
"It is with heavy heart to confirm the passing of my cousin brother Mpumi. I had high hopes that it was a silly mistake but after identifying your body‚ indeed you are gone Ntwanas‚" he shared on Facebook.
A friend‚ Matshaba Gontse‚ shared on Twitter: "Mpumi has done so much for me in such a short space of time. I'm struggling to come into terms with your passing. You were a friend‚ a leader and a mentor."
Mpumi has done so much for me in such a short space of time💔 I'm struggling to come into terms with your passing. You were a friend, a leader and a mentor. ✊🏾— He (@MatshabaGontse) October 25, 2018
Rest in Power Mpumi💔
I can't even celebrate my 21st birthday😪#WitsSuicide pic.twitter.com/F1szZgDzjm
The female student allegedly attempted to take an overdose of pills.
PanPan @panda_pri94 shared: "#WitsSuicide this women had received an average of about 58% in engineering but someone was able to convince her that she was failing. She couldn't take it. She took every pill she had."
Students took to Twitter on Thursday‚ accusing the university of not hearing their pleas. They also claimed that suicides at Wits were common.
The students called on the institution's Counselling and Careers Development Unit to do more to deal with depression on campus.
Wits University was not immediately available for comment.
Students cry everyday about how they're not coping, yet the universities don't hear our cries. We're not coping but we put on a brave face regardless. 💔#WitsSuicide— Stacy (@_staxy) October 25, 2018
Wits suicide attempts are not new.— Tumisang Kalagobe 🇿🇦 (@tumi_laurel) October 25, 2018
Wits successful suicides are not new.
These are not isolated cases.
But does Wits care? I really don't think so.
Will they send us a "our condolences + please use the CCDU" email and leave it at that? You best believe it.
2 suicides at Wits and one attempted not one day. We need to have mental health classes which are compulsory and so we can understand how to handle pressure. The suicides are becoming predominant SF Wits. God please help your children🙏🏾 #mentalhealth #witssuicide— Mahlatse Motsamai (@WalkerMotsamai4) October 25, 2018
It's so crazy that now at Wits when I hear of a suicide, I'm just like oh there's another one.— kagi (@KagisoMolomo) October 25, 2018
It happens too often😢.
How many more lives? 😞. CCDU needs ramp up its fight against depression.😥💔#Asphelelanga #witssuicide— Mavuthu (@Mavuthu3) October 25, 2018
We need more mental health support at Wits💔 We need to be there for each other guys.#WitsSuicide— He (@MatshabaGontse) October 25, 2018
I bumped into you the other week in Braam and you didn't look stressed, you even made jokes. We had a short conversation kanti you were leaving us😪— He (@MatshabaGontse) October 25, 2018
Mental illness is not a joke guys💔#WitsSuicide
