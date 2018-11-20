Makro’s Black5Day sale is back with a bang

On top of having Black Friday for 5 days, Makro’s shopping hours have been extended as follows:

Wednesday to Friday: 8am to 6pm

Saturday: 8am to 4pm

Sunday: 9am to 4pm

There are other added conveniences like the R70 door-to-door delivery fee for online orders and zero charge for in-store collection and delivery to Makro pick-up lockers. Worried about traffic and parking? Don’t worry: Uber and Makro have partnered to give R50 vouchers for your trips to and from Makro stores. Just enter the voucher code “MAKRO5DAY” when you order your ride to and from Makro.

Finally, all mCard members will receive 10% cash back into their mWallet on all non-promotional products (excluding food, liquor and selected categories) bought in-store.

Here are our favourite Makro Black5Day sale items: