South Africa

Makro’s Black5Day sale is back with a bang

Don’t miss Makro’s Black Friday specials kicking off on Wednesday

20 November 2018 - 11:26
Sponsored
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

You have been waiting and counting down the days to Black Friday 2018. The wait is finally over because Makro’s Black Friday starts early and you get a total of 5 days to shop. They call it Black5Day and it starts today on November 21, and ends on Sunday, November 25.

Makro has produced some “explosive” TV ads that show what you can expect this year.

On top of having Black Friday for 5 days, Makro’s shopping hours have been extended as follows:

Wednesday to Friday: 8am to 6pm
Saturday: 8am to 4pm
Sunday: 9am to 4pm

There are other added conveniences like the R70 door-to-door delivery fee for online orders and zero charge for in-store collection and delivery to Makro pick-up lockers. Worried about traffic and parking? Don’t worry: Uber and Makro have partnered to give R50 vouchers for your trips to and from Makro stores. Just enter the voucher code “MAKRO5DAY” when you order your ride to and from Makro.

Finally, all mCard members will receive 10% cash back into their mWallet on all non-promotional products (excluding food, liquor and selected categories) bought in-store.

Here are our favourite Makro Black5Day sale items:

Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Click here for more deals >>

 

This article was paid for by Makro.

Most read

  1. Constantly hungry boy succumbs to rare condition South Africa
  2. Jason Rohde's sentencing postponed while twin daughters write matric South Africa
  3. Power outage delays bid for bail in Vlakfontein murder case - again South Africa
  4. Pravin Gordhan, Bathabile Dlamini and the 12-page letter to Jacob Zuma Politics
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R10,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

All you need to know - Gordhan pieces together the jigsaw puzzle of state ...
Desperation or determination? What Capetonians think of De Lille's new party
X