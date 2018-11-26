South Africa

Tit-for-tat Malema says he will lay charges against Pravin Gordhan

26 November 2018 - 14:59 By Naledi Shange
Hours after Pravin Gordhan laid charges against him, Julius Malema says he will charge Gordhan with, among other crimes, money laundering, corruption, racketeering, fraud and perjury.
Hours after Pravin Gordhan laid charges against him, Julius Malema says he will charge Gordhan with, among other crimes, money laundering, corruption, racketeering, fraud and perjury.
Image: Alaister Russell

EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted on Monday that he would be opening a criminal case against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

In a tweet from his personal account, Malema made a string of accusations against Gordhan.

"Opening a criminal case against Pravin Gordhan tomorrow 27 November 2018, 11am at Brooklyn Police Station," said a tweet from his account.

"Charges will include money laundering, corruption, racketeering, fraud, contravention of Intelligence Act and Prevention & Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and perjury," it added.

Malema's move comes just hours after Gordhan laid charges of crimen injuria, incitement of violence and criminal defamation against the EFF leader.

Gordhan laid the charges at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria.

This came after statements made by Malema last week outside the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg where scores of EFF members protested while Gordhan testified before the Zondo commission.

Pravin Gordhan lays incitement, defamation charges against Malema

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday laid charges of crimen injuria, incitement of violence and criminal defamation against EFF ...
News
8 hours ago

In that address, Malema accused Gordhan of being corrupt, a "dog of white monopoly capital" and claimed that Gordhan hated black people.

Addressing reporters outside the police station on Monday morning, Gordhan’s lawyer, Tebogo Malatji, said the minister would also lay a hate speech complaint with the Equality Court against Malema.

"Those statements were hurtful, intended to incite hatred and constituted hate speech," Malatji said.

He said the minister would demand that Malema pay R150,000 for his statements. That amount, if granted, would be donated to charitable causes.

MORE

Editors’ forum to seek meeting with EFF over threats to journalists

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) is to seek an urgent meeting with the leadership of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to discuss ...
Politics
2 days ago

DA opens criminal case against EFF and Julius Malema over 'VBS looting'

DA MP Kevin Mileham has opened a criminal case in connection with the "looting" at VBS Mutual Bank against the EFF, party leader Julius Malema and ...
Politics
4 days ago

WATCH | Pravin Gordhan 'is a dog of white monopoly capital', says Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema launched a stinging attack on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, labelling him "corrupt" and "a dog of white ...
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Sleeping teacher kidnapped, raped in nightmare ordeal South Africa
  2. Dam levels at 71% as heat increases evaporation in Cape Town South Africa
  3. OFFER EXPIRES TODAY | Sunday Times digital from R21/month News
  4. WATCH | SABC camera stolen from inside state capture inquiry venue South Africa
  5. Decomposing body found floating in Joburg's Emmarentia Dam South Africa

Latest Videos

30 second murder update: Irish charity worker John Curran’s murder accused ...
Paarl mother uses children in bag snatch
X