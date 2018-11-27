South Africa

Mzwanele Manyi complains but continues testimony at Zondo inquiry

27 November 2018 - 10:47 By AMIL UMRAW
Mzwanele Manyi at the state capture inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg. He accused the commission’s lead lawyer, Vincent Maleka, of bias on Tuesday and asked for him to be recused. 'I have been put up on this stand as if I was a criminal who was lying,' Manyi said.
Mzwanele Manyi at the state capture inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg. He accused the commission’s lead lawyer, Vincent Maleka, of bias on Tuesday and asked for him to be recused. 'I have been put up on this stand as if I was a criminal who was lying,' Manyi said.
Image: Masi Losi

Mzwanele Manyi will continue testifying before the Zondo state capture inquiry after earlier requesting that the lawyer leading the evidence recuse himself.

Before the second day of Manyi’s testimony could begin on Tuesday, he accused the commission’s lead lawyer, Vincent Maleka, who has been firm in his cross-examination, of bias.

He said Maleka’s questioning on Monday was too "prosecutorial".

"I have been put up on this stand as if I was a criminal who was lying," Manyi said.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

But during a short adjournment, Manyi met  the commission’s evidence leader Paul Pretorius and his team. He agreed to continue testifying as he did not want to "obstruct the work of the commission".

Manyi testified on Monday about government advertising spending in the Gupta-owned The New Age newspaper while he was director-general at Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in 2011 and 2012.  

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo had earlier postponed Manyi’s testimony, pending the outcome of a formal application for Maleka’s recusal.

Manyi defends state advertising spend on Gupta newspaper

Mzwanele Manyi, has defended government advertising spend on media entities linked to the Gupta family when he was head of Government Communication ...
News
23 hours ago

Guptas corrupt? The witnesses were all fibbing, says Manyi

Former government spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has denied the Guptas had been implicated in serious corruption and state capture at the Zondo ...
Ideas
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. The New Age to go under the hammer South Africa
  2. Child molester Collan Rex is dating girlfriend he met three months ago South Africa
  3. Zondo cautions EFF not to intimidate state capture inquiry witnesses South Africa
  4. Twitter reacts to bill entitling working dads to 10 days' leave after birth of ... South Africa
  5. Snapchat selfie sparks terror scare on Indian flight World

Latest Videos

30 second murder update: Irish charity worker John Curran’s murder accused ...
Paarl mother uses children in bag snatch
X