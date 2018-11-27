Mzwanele Manyi complains but continues testimony at Zondo inquiry

Mzwanele Manyi will continue testifying before the Zondo state capture inquiry after earlier requesting that the lawyer leading the evidence recuse himself.

Before the second day of Manyi’s testimony could begin on Tuesday, he accused the commission’s lead lawyer, Vincent Maleka, who has been firm in his cross-examination, of bias.

He said Maleka’s questioning on Monday was too "prosecutorial".

"I have been put up on this stand as if I was a criminal who was lying," Manyi said.