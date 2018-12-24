Beware online fraudsters posing as puppy breeders

How much is that doggie in the (online) window?

It may seem relatively cheap, but given that it’s a pretend pup which a fraudster is dangling as a lure for unsuspecting puppy buyers, it’s very expensive indeed. This is by no means a new scam, but according to the Kennel Union of Southern Africa (Kusa), it’s “increased dramatically” in recent years and they do very well in the run-up to Christmas.

The fraudsters pose as puppy breeders in online adverts and those who fall for the scam and transfer the money into their bank accounts get an unexpected request on the day of the promised delivery by plane. The “courier company” says the crate provided by the breeder is inadequate and asks the expectant puppy owner to pay extra for a special crate to fly the dog to its “forever home”.

When Hannes* of Cape Town contacted TimesLIVE last week, he strongly suspected he’d fallen for a scam, but he was still holding out some hope that the R4,500 he’d paid for a “toy pom” (Pomeranian) pup hadn’t ended up in a fraudster’s bank account. He’d paid the money into the Absa account of a company calling itself “Golden Pets SA”.

Hannes asked not to be named in full because he was embarrassed to be associated with a “toy pom”.

“I was overruled by wife and kids; that’s not a real dog.”

In this case, despite his joke, he was absolutely right. It was not a real dog.