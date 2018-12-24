South Africa

Christmas lunch should cost R324 for the family but some pay R2,500 ... per person

24 December 2018 - 16:34 By Nico Gous
Stats SA says R324 is a sensible price for a family to pay for Christmas lunch ... but high-end hotels are charging thousands per person.
Image: 123rf.com/margouillat

What is a sensible sum to spend on a Christmas meal? R324 for the family, says Statistics South Africa.

This meal includes:

  • 1kg leg of lamb for R138;
  • A bottle of red wine for R61;
  • 4kg of potatoes for R40;
  • 1kg of carrots for R11; and
  • R74 for pies.

This is based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November, which rose from 5.1% in October to 5.2% in November.

But, some South Africans will be spending more than this on their Christmas lunch. A whole lot more.

Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel is offering the following options:

In Johannesburg, the Four Seasons Westcliff Hotel is offering a Christmas lunch with five-course meal that includes langoustine carpaccio, sea bass with fennel, oxtail consommé, turkey with pistachio stuffing and Christmas cake for R1,600 a person. 

In Durban, the Oyster Box hotel will offer three different buffets from R2,200 to R2,500 a person with live music and a welcome beverage.

