Christmas lunch should cost R324 for the family but some pay R2,500 ... per person

But, some South Africans will be spending more than this on their Christmas lunch. A whole lot more.

Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel is offering the following options:

Lunch in the Sherwood Room for R1,950 a person which includes pan-roasted springbok loin, peppered duck, black forest gâteau and mince pies with tea and coffee;

A buffet at the Oasis Bistro for R1,200 a person; and

A buffet in the ballroom for R1,420 an adult and R650 for a child.

In Johannesburg, the Four Seasons Westcliff Hotel is offering a Christmas lunch with five-course meal that includes langoustine carpaccio, sea bass with fennel, oxtail consommé, turkey with pistachio stuffing and Christmas cake for R1,600 a person.

In Durban, the Oyster Box hotel will offer three different buffets from R2,200 to R2,500 a person with live music and a welcome beverage.