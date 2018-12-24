Christmas lunch should cost R324 for the family but some pay R2,500 ... per person
What is a sensible sum to spend on a Christmas meal? R324 for the family, says Statistics South Africa.
This meal includes:
- 1kg leg of lamb for R138;
- A bottle of red wine for R61;
- 4kg of potatoes for R40;
- 1kg of carrots for R11; and
- R74 for pies.
Getting ready to entertain friends and family for Christmas dinner? Here is a quick look at how much a dinner could cost you #Christmas #StatsSA pic.twitter.com/zy9GOWv07v— Stats SA (@StatsSA) December 24, 2018
This is based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November, which rose from 5.1% in October to 5.2% in November.
#Vegetable prices increased by 7,7% y/y in November 2018. #Carrot prices increased by 15,3% and cauliflower prices were up by 13,3%. Pumpkin prices were down, however, dropping by 7,8% #StatsSA #CPI November 2018=5,2% y/y https://t.co/q2DNOkde9i pic.twitter.com/hCBOo2J9uC— Stats SA (@StatsSA) December 12, 2018
But, some South Africans will be spending more than this on their Christmas lunch. A whole lot more.
Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel is offering the following options:
- Lunch in the Sherwood Room for R1,950 a person which includes pan-roasted springbok loin, peppered duck, black forest gâteau and mince pies with tea and coffee;
- A buffet at the Oasis Bistro for R1,200 a person; and
- A buffet in the ballroom for R1,420 an adult and R650 for a child.
In Johannesburg, the Four Seasons Westcliff Hotel is offering a Christmas lunch with five-course meal that includes langoustine carpaccio, sea bass with fennel, oxtail consommé, turkey with pistachio stuffing and Christmas cake for R1,600 a person.
In Durban, the Oyster Box hotel will offer three different buffets from R2,200 to R2,500 a person with live music and a welcome beverage.