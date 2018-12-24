Early celebration ends in a car chase, a big bang and flying booze bottles

Bottles and cans of alcohol became airborne missiles when an allegedly drunk driver refused to stop at a roadblock and ended up crashing into a truck.

The motorist did not comply when traffic officials tried to stop him in Dunoon on Sunday December 23 2018 at one of several roadblocks set up to curb road deaths caused by drunk driving in Cape Town.

"The suspect sped off, nearly running over a traffic officer and, after a high-speed chase, collided with a heavy-duty articulated truck," said mayoral committee member for safety, security and social services JP Smith.

"Miraculously, there were no serious injuries."

The vehicle was filled with an assortment of alcoholic beverages. Bottles and cans were strewn about after the collision.