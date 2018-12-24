Father dies after boat capsizes, teen missing after swim with friend

An outing aboard a rigid inflatable boat ended tragically when it capsized and claimed the life of a father from Mannenberg in Cape Town.

The 52-year-old man was with four other people, including his two sons, when the boat capsized near Kommetjie Lighthouse, Soetwater, on Sunday December 23 2018.

"Four males made it safely to shore but two of the young men returned to the water to rescue one man who was missing in the surf ... They were able to recover the man from the water," said NSRI Kommetjie station commander Ian Klopper.

Efforts to save the man’s life were initiated immediately.

"Sadly after CPR efforts were exhausted, he was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics," said Klopper.

His body was taken to Forensic Pathology Services and police have opened an inquest docket.

On the same day, at Zinkwazi in KwaZulu-Natal, which is not protected by lifeguards, a 14-year-old boy who went swimming with a friend was swept away in the surf.

"The friend was able to get out of the surf and he raised the alarm," said NSRI Ballito duty coxswain Brendon Power.

"Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, including NSRI rescue swimmers and KDM lifeguards conducting coordinated sweeping-line, free-dive search efforts in the surf, and Zinkwazi Ski Boat Club members assisting the emergency services with shore patrols, no sign of the missing teenager has been found."

The search resumed early on Monday December 24 2018.