South Africa

Father dies after boat capsizes, teen missing after swim with friend

24 December 2018 - 10:21 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A 52-year-old man died after a boat capsized near Kommetjie Lighthouse, Soetwater, while police are still searching for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Zinkwazi in KwaZulu-Natal. Both incidents took place on Sunday December 23 2018.
A 52-year-old man died after a boat capsized near Kommetjie Lighthouse, Soetwater, while police are still searching for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Zinkwazi in KwaZulu-Natal. Both incidents took place on Sunday December 23 2018.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

An outing aboard a rigid inflatable boat ended tragically when it capsized and claimed the life of a father from Mannenberg in Cape Town.

The 52-year-old man was with four other people, including his two sons, when the boat capsized near Kommetjie Lighthouse, Soetwater, on Sunday December 23 2018.

"Four males made it safely to shore but two of the young men returned to the water to rescue one man who was missing in the surf ... They were able to recover the man from the water," said NSRI Kommetjie station commander Ian Klopper.

Efforts to save the man’s life were initiated immediately.

"Sadly after CPR efforts were exhausted, he was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics," said Klopper.

His body was taken to Forensic Pathology Services and police have opened an inquest docket.

On the same day, at Zinkwazi in KwaZulu-Natal, which is not protected by lifeguards, a 14-year-old boy who went swimming with a friend was swept away in the surf.  

"The friend was able to get out of the surf and he raised the alarm," said NSRI Ballito duty coxswain Brendon Power.

"Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, including NSRI rescue swimmers and KDM lifeguards conducting coordinated sweeping-line, free-dive search efforts in the surf, and Zinkwazi Ski Boat Club members assisting the emergency services with shore patrols, no sign of the missing teenager has been found."

The search resumed early on Monday December 24 2018.

MORE

Two teenage boys drown in separate incidents

Two teenage boys drowned in separate incidents in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal and Hermanus in the Western Cape on Saturday‚ the National Sea Rescue ...
News
1 year ago

Drowning teenager rescued by surfer but dies later in hospital

A surfer rescued a teenager who got into difficulty while swimming at Melkbosstrand north of Cape Town on Tuesday morning‚ but the 17-year-old youth ...
News
11 months ago

Most read

  1. Police seek driver who fled the scene after accident that killed biker Joseph ... South Africa
  2. SA braces for stormy Christmas in KZN and a heat wave in Gauteng South Africa
  3. Christmas lunch should cost R324 for the family but some pay R2,500 ... per ... South Africa
  4. Hunt for survivors as Indonesian tsunami death toll climbs to 373 World
  5. N3 gears up for bumper volume of traffic South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X