Five of the biggest newsmakers of 2018

From political scandals and court cases to never-ending allegations, here are some of the biggest newsmakers this year.



1. Patricia de Lille



The former mayor of Cape Town had a long battle with the DA.



De Lille resigned as mayor of Cape Town in October after a lengthy legal battle to retain her job. She was replaced by Dan Plato.



In May, De Lille filed an interdict against the City of Cape Town for making her mayoral position vacant. She also fought a legal battle against the DA for revoking her membership of the party.



In December she launched a new political party, called Good, to contest the 2019 national elections.





2. Tom Moyane



The embattled former Sars commissioner has not had an easy year after facing heat for mismanagement of the revenue service.



Moyane was fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa in November.



Ramaphosa fired Moyane after accepting the recommendation by Judge Robert Nugent who headed a commission of inquiry into Sars.



In March, Moyane was suspended after his management of the tax agency was brought into question - including a R100bn hole in tax revenue collection.

Moyane had to appear before the Sars commission of inquiry to answer for the mismanagement that occurred during his tenure.

He also faced a disciplinary hearing, which was halted after he took the matter to the Constitutional Court. Moyane was also implicated in irregular contracts with Bain & Company.