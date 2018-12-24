Foundations will build a better life for singing girl from Mpophomeni

Construction is about to begin on a new home for a family of seven at Mpophomeni in KwaZulu-Natal after their plight went viral on social media.

The family was found after the airing of a video earlier in December 2018 featuring a 13-year-old girl with a powerful voice singing about her hardships.

The child lives with her single mother and five siblings. While her singing was praised, the dire condition of her home prompted businessman Mkululi White and other volunteers to raise funds to build a new home for the Ngubane family.

A Facebook post showed the video of the Grade 6 girl carrying a child on her back.

She was singing a popular gospel song, Mzalwane Qina (Be strong, brethren), which has been performed by a number of recording artists.