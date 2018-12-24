Geologist wins R2m after judge exposes gold miner's seam of deceit

A judge who awarded R2m damages to a fired Cape Town gold-mining geologist said he was faced with adjudicating a case in which “two directors of a multi-million rand international company are not telling the truth”.

In a stock exchange announcement after Judge Anton Steenkamp’s ruling in the Cape Town labour court, Goldstone Resources said the $140,000 (R2m) plus costs awarded to former director Hendrik Schloemann, of Camps Bay, would wipe out its cash balance of $90,000 (R1.3m).

“The board is currently considering its options in respect of the judgment with its legal advisers and it is likely that the company will lodge an appeal,” read the announcement.

Exploration geologist Schloemann was fired from his $210,000-a-year (R3m) job with Goldstone in November 2014 and left the company six months later.

He took legal action for unfair dismissal in 2016, when he was preparing an Unemployment Insurance Fund claim and asked the company for a letter stating he had been retrenched.