South Africa

More than 130 arrested for driving drunk in Gauteng... in one weekend

24 December 2018 - 14:48 By Ernest Mabuza
Police have set up road blocks and are monitoring malls and taxi ranks in a bid to prevent accidents caused by people drinking and driving.
Image: 123rf/ jirkaejc

At least 1,100 people were arrested and 21 illegal firearms seized during crime prevention operations in Gauteng over the weekend.

The police that said out of the 1,100 arrests, more than 130 were for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said on Christmas Eve that Gauteng police were sending a strong warning that they would show no mercy to people who drink and drive.

“People of Gauteng should expect more road blocks and stop-and-searches, as well as raiding of liquor outlets. More police officers will be deployed at the shopping malls, highways and taxi ranks to prevent road fatalities due to drunkenness and to avert robberies,” he said.

Masondo added that 143 suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni for crimes ranging from dealing in drugs, truck hijacking and possession of suspected stolen vehicles to rape, assault and driving under the influence of alcohol.

And in Tshwane, 113 suspects were arrested for burglary at business premises, possession of suspected stolen property, robbery, kidnapping and driving drunk.

Masondo said crime prevention operations also took place in Soweto and on the West Rand, where 148 suspects were arrested for armed robbery, murder, assault, house breaking, drunk driving and possession of drugs, among other crimes.

Arrested were made in other parts of Gauteng for various crimes.

