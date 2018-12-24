No SA casualties reported after deadly tsunami in Indonesia

South Africa has sent condolences to Indonesia following a deadly tsunami that struck coastal towns on the Sunda Strait on Saturday December 22 2018.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said: "The thoughts of the people of South Africa are with the people of Indonesia during this difficult period and the South African government extends its sympathy to those families who have lost loved ones."

The South African embassy in Jakarta reported no South African casualties.