Police seek driver who fled the scene after accident that killed biker Joseph Mabuza

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the driver of the bakkie disappeared from the accident scene before police arrived.

“The Mpumalanga police are looking for the driver of the vehicle that was involved in an accident that claimed the life of head of communication in the department of community safety, security and liaison.

“Information at our disposal suggests that the fugitive fled the scene after the accident,” said Hlathi.

Transport minister Blade Nzimande has sent condolences to the Mabuza family and the Mpumalanga government.

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni said: His death has hit us with shock and "[is] a great loss to the provincial government. I’m sending my deepest condolences to his family and colleagues."

