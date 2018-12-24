South Africa

Police seek driver who fled the scene after accident that killed biker Joseph Mabuza

24 December 2018 - 19:05 By Mandla Khoza
The scene of the accident that claimed the life of the Department of Community Safety and security, Joseph Mabuza
Image: Supplied

Mpumalanga police are searching for the driver of a bakkie that collided with a motorbike, killing provincial spokesperson for the department of community safety and security Joseph Mabuza.

Mabuza was returning from work at the Lebombo border post to Mozambique on Sunday when the accident occurred on the N4 between Malalane and Komatipoort.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the driver of the bakkie disappeared from the accident scene before police arrived.

“The Mpumalanga police are looking for the driver of the vehicle that was involved in an accident that claimed the life of head of communication in the department of community safety, security and liaison.

“Information at our disposal suggests that the fugitive fled the scene after the accident,” said Hlathi.

Transport minister Blade Nzimande has sent condolences to the Mabuza family and the Mpumalanga government.

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni said: His death has hit us with shock and "[is] a great loss to the provincial government. I’m sending my deepest condolences to his family and colleagues."

- SowetanLIVE

