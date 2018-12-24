SA braces for stormy Christmas in KZN and a heat wave in Gauteng

The weather service has warned of thunderstorms and even hail in some parts of the country on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

On its official Twitter account on Monday, the service issued several weather warnings, including:

Thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal over parts of Amajuba, Uthukela, Umzinyathi, Harry Gwala and Umgungundlovu district municipalities until Tuesday 6pm;

Thunderstorm, strong winds, heavy rain and possible hail in KwaZulu-Natal over Umvoti, Nkandla, Masinga and Umtshezi and northern Umgungundlovu, Umvoti, Nkandla, Masinga and Umtshezi until Monday 7pm;

Thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rain and possible hail over northern Umzinyathi, Amajuba and western Zululand until Monday 7pm;

Thunderstorms in the southern parts of Limpopo until Tuesday 8pm; and

Thunderstorms over the Mpumalanga highveld until Tuesday 8pm.

The weather service also forecast a heat wave for Gauteng, Limpopo, North West, Free State, Northern Cape and parts of Mpumalanga that will last "until at least Wednesday".

Here's your five-day weather forecast for Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth: