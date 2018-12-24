South Africa

SA braces for stormy Christmas in KZN and a heat wave in Gauteng

24 December 2018 - 17:06 By Nico Gous
Extreme weather is expected for parts of the country on Christmas Day, says the SA Weather Service.
Extreme weather is expected for parts of the country on Christmas Day, says the SA Weather Service.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The weather service has warned of thunderstorms and even hail in some parts of the country on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

On its official Twitter account on Monday, the service issued several weather warnings, including:

  • Thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal over parts of Amajuba, Uthukela, Umzinyathi, Harry Gwala and Umgungundlovu district municipalities until Tuesday 6pm;
  • Thunderstorm, strong winds, heavy rain and possible hail in KwaZulu-Natal over Umvoti, Nkandla, Masinga and Umtshezi and northern Umgungundlovu, Umvoti, Nkandla, Masinga and Umtshezi until Monday 7pm;
  • Thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rain and possible hail over northern Umzinyathi, Amajuba and western Zululand until Monday 7pm;
  • Thunderstorms in the southern parts of Limpopo until Tuesday 8pm; and
  • Thunderstorms over the Mpumalanga highveld until Tuesday 8pm.

The weather service also forecast a heat wave for Gauteng, Limpopo, North West, Free State, Northern Cape and parts of Mpumalanga that will last "until at least Wednesday".

Here's your five-day weather forecast for Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth:

South African weather by largest cities daily with 5-day forecast.

Most read

  1. Police seek driver who fled the scene after accident that killed biker Joseph ... South Africa
  2. SA braces for stormy Christmas in KZN and a heat wave in Gauteng South Africa
  3. Christmas lunch should cost R324 for the family but some pay R2,500 ... per ... South Africa
  4. Hunt for survivors as Indonesian tsunami death toll climbs to 373 World
  5. N3 gears up for bumper volume of traffic South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X