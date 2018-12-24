South Africa

Travellers frustrated as Zimbabwe delays crossings at Beitbridge border

24 December 2018 - 12:03 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Officials in South Africa and Zimbabwe are working on measures to alleviate congestion at the Beitbridge border post.
Officials in South Africa and Zimbabwe are working on measures to alleviate congestion at the Beitbridge border post.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

As the clock ticked down to Christmas, the department of home affairs urged travellers to remain calm after hours of congestion at Beitbridge on Monday December 24 2018.   

"The officials of the department have been advised by their counterparts in Zimbabwe that there are some delays in processing documents for vehicles and people moving through the border on their side, which is causing congestion on our side,"  said a statement issued by the department.    

Home affairs media manager David Hlabane said the problem originated on the Zimbabwean side of the border, adding: "We were alerted of the congestion in the early hours of Monday, but the officials gave us an assurance that the situation was receiving urgent attention."

Hlabane said many people had been stuck at the border but could not say exactly how many.

"The situation is improving and the two teams are in constant contact on measures to ameliorate the situation," said the department.

"The department further appeals to travellers to carry their documents when they travel."

Senior managers have been dispatched to Beitbridge and other ports of entry to monitor and improve the flow of traffic.

MORE

Bus driver hides inside goods trailer while trying to escape arrest over fatal accident

The driver involved in a tragic bus accident on the N1 in Limpopo‚ which claimed the lives of nine passengers‚ will remain behind bars‚ police said ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Police seek driver who fled the scene after accident that killed biker Joseph ... South Africa
  2. SA braces for stormy Christmas in KZN and a heat wave in Gauteng South Africa
  3. Christmas lunch should cost R324 for the family but some pay R2,500 ... per ... South Africa
  4. Hunt for survivors as Indonesian tsunami death toll climbs to 373 World
  5. N3 gears up for bumper volume of traffic South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X