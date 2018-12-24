Warning: Festive season heat wave for parts of SA
A heat wave with “persistently high temperatures” has been forecast for Gauteng.
The South African Weather Service said in a special advisory on Monday that the heat wave would also affect parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West, Free State and the Northern Cape “until at least Wednesday”.
Johannesburg will reach a high of 33°C and Pretoria 35°C on Monday.
Taung in the North West will swelter at 39°C, with Mahikeng expected to see a high of 38°C.
Elsewhere, maximum temperatures on Monday will be: Durban, 29°C, Port Elizabeth 26°C, Cape Town, 27°C, Kimberley 40°C and Bloemfontein 39°C.
People celebrating the festive season outdoors can follow these tips, provided previously by ER24, to beat the heat:
- Stay well hydrated by drinking a lot of water.
- Keep a close eye on babies, the elderly and children. Ensure they stay well hydrated.
- Remember to ensure pets have a cool place to relax and cool, clean water to drink.
- Try to stay out of direct sunlight.
- Wear the appropriate clothing and ensure you use sunscreen.
- Limit participation in outdoor activities. If you plan on participating in outdoor activities, ensure you rest and keep hydrated.
- If you are going to spend time in a pool, ensure your safety and that of children. Ensure that they are supervised while around and in the pool.
- Do not leave children and pets in a vehicle, even with a window open.
Severe heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke. Signs or symptoms include:
- Severe headache
- Weakness or disorientation
- Nausea or vomiting
- Muscle cramps
- Severe thirst