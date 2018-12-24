South Africa

Warning: Festive season heat wave for parts of SA

24 December 2018 - 08:33 By TimesLIVE
A heat wave in various parts of the country is expected to last until Wednesday, December 26 2018.
Image: Gnter Albers/123RF

 

A heat wave with “persistently high temperatures” has been forecast for Gauteng.

The South African Weather Service said in a special advisory on Monday that the heat wave would also affect parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West, Free State and the Northern Cape “until at least Wednesday”.

Johannesburg will reach a high of 33°C and Pretoria 35°C on Monday. 

Taung in the North West will swelter at 39°C, with Mahikeng expected to see a high of 38°C.

Elsewhere, maximum temperatures on Monday will be: Durban, 29°C, Port Elizabeth 26°C, Cape Town, 27°C, Kimberley 40°C and Bloemfontein 39°C.

People celebrating the festive season outdoors can follow these tips, provided previously by ER24, to beat the heat:

  • Stay well hydrated by drinking a lot of water.
  • Keep a close eye on babies, the elderly and children. Ensure they stay well hydrated.
  • Remember to ensure pets have a cool place to relax and cool, clean water to drink.
  • Try to stay out of direct sunlight.
  • Wear the appropriate clothing and ensure you use sunscreen.
  • Limit participation in outdoor activities. If you plan on participating in outdoor activities, ensure you rest and keep hydrated.
  • If you are going to spend time in a pool, ensure your safety and that of children. Ensure that they are supervised while around and in the pool.
  • Do not leave children and pets in a vehicle, even with a window open.

Severe heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke. Signs or symptoms include:

  • Severe headache
  • Weakness or disorientation
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Muscle cramps
  • Severe thirst

