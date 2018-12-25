Christmas at home as teacher jailed in China lands in SA

Tears of joy were shed at the East London Airport when Tristan-Lee Niemand, who spent 35 days in a Chinese jail for being in the country on the wrong visa, arrived home on Saturday.

Niemand, 19, said it only dawned on her that she was being jailed when she was taken to a place with high walls and stripped of her shoelaces.

"Before we got to that place, I asked what was happening and where they were taking us. But they kept on saying: 'Don’t worry'."

Niemand, of Sunrise-on-Sea near East London, left for China in early October to teach English. She was arrested on October 14, just days after arriving in the country.