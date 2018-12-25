Lonely Christmas for mother of murdered children

The mother of two children who were murdered allegedly by a former lover of 18 months, says her Christmas will be lonely without her little ones running around the house.

Andiswa Ndibi, 33, who has spent the past 10 years' Christmas festivities at their family home in Tshepisong on the West Rand, said this year would be different because she had had to move out of the house.

"I couldn’t stay in that house anymore. Besides being scared, I didn’t want to be constantly reminded of the children when they are no more."

Ndibi said her relatives used to visit at this time of the year, and they would prepare lunch or have a braai.

"My kids, together with those of my relatives, would be dressed in their new clothes, running in and outside the house happily," she recalled.

Choice Assorted biscuits were her children's favourite, which they ate with other kids in the yard.