South Africa

Blaze continues to rage near Hermanus

26 December 2018 - 15:28 By Nico Gous
A fire broke out about 10km outside Hermanus, Western Cape on December 25 2018.
Image: David Morris

A fire that broke out in the coastal town of Hermanus in the Western Cape on Christmas Day continued to rage on Wednesday. 

Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association (FPA) chief fire officer Lester Smith said a few houses were in danger.

#Fisherhaven wildfire update 26/12/2018 10:00 - The fire has burnt around the chicken farm and is still burning in dense...

Posted by Greater Overberg FPA on Wednesday, 26 December 2018

“At the moment it is very difficult with the wind direction that keeps changing and the large area.”

Smith said it was difficult to determine the source of the fire as the wind direction kept changing.

Richard Middelmann said on Tuesday the fire broke out along the R43 near the Karwyderskraal turnoff about 10km outside Hermanus.

“A howling NW (north-westerly) pushed the fire across very dry veld towards the Afdaks river nursery. We sprayed out multiple tanks from my skid unit and managed to contain the left flank before we were deployed elsewhere to help douse the fire.”

A fire broke out along the R43 near the Karwyderskraal turnoff. A howling NW pushed the fire across very dry veld...

Posted by Richard Middelmann on Tuesday, 25 December 2018

