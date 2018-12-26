South Africa

Christmas is like a ‘thunderstorm’: Zuma

26 December 2018 - 15:40 By Nico Gous
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Christmas is compulsory, like a “thunderstorm”.

That is what former president Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday in his Christmas Day message on Twitter which even featured some background music for the occasion.

“We all go through it together. Let us buckle up and enjoy it (Christmas) safely.

“Make you feel the love this special day. May all of your wishes and dreams come true. And may you feel this happiness all year round.”

Here were some of the responses:

