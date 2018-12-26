Gauteng welcomes more than 300 Christmas babies

Gauteng hospitals delivered 324 new babies - 176 boys and 148 girls - on Christmas Day, with the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto delivering the most with 47 babies.

“Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospital had 32 babies including a set of twins. Another set of twins, included in the total number of babies, was born at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg academic hospital,” the provincial health department said on Wednesday.

Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa visited the Sebokeng hospital on Tuesday and encouraged teenagers to use contraceptives.

“I met a younger mother earlier today (on Tuesday) who was due to give birth and I encouraged her to go back to school after giving birth. Prevention is better than cure, younger mothers should wait until they are ready to have babies and should utilise our public health facilities for family planning at no cost.”

In 2017, 389 babies were born on Christmas Day.