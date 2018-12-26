Mourning on Christmas Day as five drown across SA

As the festive season continues, at least five people drowned on Christmas Day, including a Dutch tourist.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to reports of three people caught in rip currents in Wilderness at around midday.

“The sea rescue craft Oscars Rescuer joined a search that was being conducted by lifeguards who were conducting coordinated free dive search patterns in the surf and during the search, a lifeguard located and recovered an unconscious man from the water and he was brought onto the beach where extensive CPR efforts were commenced but, sadly, after all CPR efforts were exhausted the man, from Holland, was declared deceased,” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.

“The two other people caught in rip currents, believed to be his family members, were safe out the water and not injured.”

The department of tourism is helping the deceased man’s wife and two daughters.