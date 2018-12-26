WATCH | Think you're safe? 5 times brazen thieves got away with it

2. Thief uses clever trick to steal handbag from 'locked' car

With a quick yank of a handle, your "locked" car can soon become a thief's shopping ground.

A woman can be seen getting out of her vehicle as a man approaches from behind. As she turns to lock the car, he casually reaches out and yanks the backdoor open. He strolls on by as the oblivious driver heads off, unaware that with a door open, her central locking has not engaged.

A few seconds later he does a u-turn, heading back to the car while pretending to talk on his phone. He waits for the all clear, then opens the back door and pillages a handbag from the vehicle.