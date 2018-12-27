South Africa

Beach cleaners go AWOL, 'fire themselves' in Port Elizabeth

27 December 2018 - 15:23 By SIYAMTANDA CAPA
Refuse bags lie uncollected close to Something Good on the beachfront. Only 14 out of 200 temporary workers turned up to clean Port Elizabeth’s beaches at the start of the festive season.
Refuse bags lie uncollected close to Something Good on the beachfront. Only 14 out of 200 temporary workers turned up to clean Port Elizabeth’s beaches at the start of the festive season.
Image: Brian Witbooi

Only 14 out of 200 temporary workers turned up for duty to clean Port Elizabeth’s beaches at the start of the festive season.

The 200 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) recruits were hired to ensure the city’s beachfront was spotless for the influx of holidaymakers.

This as the municipality’s permanent staff have, over the years, either taken annual leave or not pitched up for work during the summer season.

But a day after the annual opening-of-season event at Hobie Beach on December 16 – where thousands of revellers packed the beach for the fireworks display and performances by popular DJs Prince Kaybee and Superman – only four temporary workers turned up at the southern beaches to clean up the mess, and a total of 10 turned up at the Wells Estate, Bluewater Bay and Brighton beaches.

A beach in Pretoria? Only if you have R600k to spare

All you need is 35 million litres of water, a remote controlled Kreepy Krauly, 2,700 tons of beach sand - and you've got your own beach in Pretoria.
News
6 days ago

The municipality’s public health department was forced to use backup recruits who were waiting in the wings in case those who had been hired absconded.

The 200 casual workers were recruited from wards closest to the beaches, with the project expected to run until January 31 at a cost of R2.9m.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the city’s contingency plan had then kicked in and new recruits had been hired.

"The EPWP department had to check the list of people on the database and screen them. We had to look for middle-aged people who are serious about working and making money because most of those who absconded are youths.

"We had to rehire new people immediately.

"The 186 who absconded fired themselves, so we had to get more people to have 100 at the southern beaches, which are Humewood, Hobie and Kings Beach, and 100 for the Wells Estate, Brighton and Bluewater Bay beaches,” Mniki said.

HeraldLIVE

MORE

Gauteng welcomes more than 300 Christmas babies

Gauteng hospitals delivered 324 new babies - 176 boys and 148 girls - on Christmas Day, with the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto delivering ...
News
1 day ago

Mourning on Christmas Day as five drown across SA

As the festive season continues, at least five people drowned on Christmas Day, including a Dutch tourist.
News
1 day ago

'No respect for speed limit on Christmas' - 12 arrested in Ekurhuleni

Twelve drivers were arrested for doing excessive speeds in Ekurhuleni on Christmas and Boxing Day, metro police said on Thursday.
News
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. Disaster of 'serious magnitude' averted in Benoni South Africa
  2. 'Where have you been, Mboweni?' - Twitter reacts to 'filthy Joburg' tweet South Africa
  3. Flight delays a bonanza for baggage thieves Consumer Live
  4. Traffic officer killed by bus in Gauteng South Africa
  5. Recommended rest and adventure stops on the N3 to KwaZulu-Natal News

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X