Benevolent Jacob Zuma says he's 'an elder on his way out'

Former president Jacob Zuma on Thursday described himself as an "elder on his way out".

Explaining to hundreds of senior citizens gathered at his annual Christmas party in his hometown of Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal that they needed to be taken care of before they became "ancestors", Zuma said he too was nearing the same fate.

"But who will take care of us when you are gone?" several senior citizens interrupted.

Zuma then explained that as long as he was alive his annual Christmas parties for the elderly, youth and children would continue.