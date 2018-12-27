Cellphones worth R2m seized from suspected hijackers after Jet theft

Eastern Cape police are investigating suspected ties to a number of courier service hijackings following the arrest of four people in connection with stolen cellphones.

The suspects, aged between 26 and 32, were arrested by Mthatha police in Ngangelizwe on December 26 at about 3.30am.

They were bust following a business burglary at a Jet store a few hours earlier, at about 1am, during which a number of cellphones were stolen.

Police traced the suspects to a house, where cellphones with an estimated value of R2m were confiscated, along with cash totalling R11,000 and electric appliances.

"Further profiling of the suspects will be conducted in order to establish if they can be linked to a number of couriers' hijackings where boxes of cellphones were allegedly robbed, and also business robberies," police said in a statement.

"Once we link them, we will solve quite a number of cases.

"A manhunt is still underway for two accomplices who managed to evade arrest."