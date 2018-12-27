South Africa

Disaster of 'serious magnitude' averted in Benoni

27 December 2018 - 20:03 By Nico Gous
Benoni Lake.
Benoni Lake.
Image: Twitter/@PeeMoTraffic

Officials says they have averted a “disaster of serious magnitude” after intervening at the Middle Lake dam in Benoni.

The City of Ekurhuleni was informed about the caving in of the spillway at the dam wall on Sunday. The city and the water affairs department then launched a joint operation to “prevent loss of lives and damage to properties downstream”.

The team started pumping water from the dam to reduce the water levels to assess the damage and repairs they might need to do. The team diverted the water at the onset before deploying 11 suction pumps to reduce the dam level.

“The lowering of the dam level will help to avoid further erosion on the exposed downstream face of the spillway. Secondly, the lowering of the dam level will assist in allowing engineers access to the damaged slab for repairs,” the City of Ekurhuleni and the water affairs department said in a joint statement.

The team will use six siphon suction pumps to further lower the dam levels.

“Following the lowering of the dam, then work will start to remove the damaged concrete slab and filling the voids on the spillway. Whilst this is a temporary measure, it is expected that it will take a number of months to complete the refurbishment of the spillway.”

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department closed Bunyan and Tom Jones roads and the nearby N12 on and off-ramps.

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina visited the site on Thursday and said they would  reopen the roads when the siphon suction pumps were in place.

READ MORE:

Roads closed due to partial collapse of dam wall at Benoni Lake

Various roads have been closed by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department to allow for repair work to be done on a dam wall at Benoni Lake.
News
9 hours ago

10 times Mother Nature wreaked havoc in 2018

When Mother Nature gets angry there's usually astonishing damage and a tragic number of lives lost.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Disaster of 'serious magnitude' averted in Benoni South Africa
  2. 'Where have you been, Mboweni?' - Twitter reacts to 'filthy Joburg' tweet South Africa
  3. Flight delays a bonanza for baggage thieves Consumer Live
  4. Traffic officer killed by bus in Gauteng South Africa
  5. Recommended rest and adventure stops on the N3 to KwaZulu-Natal News

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X