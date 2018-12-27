South Africa

It's the last day of the heatwave - now brace yourself for stormy weather

27 December 2018 - 09:43 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Rainfall is expected in Gauteng, KZN, the Eastern Cape and Limpopo on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/ jeka81

Relief is on the way: the South African Weather Service (SAWS) says today is the last day of the heatwave and rain can be expected for Gauteng.

According to SAWS' Madimetja Thema, rain is forecast for the next seven days in Gauteng.

On Thursday there is a 30% chance of rain. This will increase to 60% on Friday and Saturday. Sunday is expected to be slightly dryer with a 30% chance of rain, then there is a 60% chance of rain forecast for the rest of the week.

"Over Gauteng and the eastern half of the country, New Year's will be wetter than Christmas," said Thema. "Christmas was dry and hot, but there is more chance of rain."

Heavy rainfall is expected over large parts of the eastern half of the country.

Thema warned of severe thunderstorms in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, as well as over the Matatiele and Umzimvubu municipalities in the Eastern Cape, and hail in parts of Limpopo.

Limpopo and Mpumalanga experienced rain overnight on Wednesday. In Letsitele in Limpopo, for example, ReenvalSA‏ reported 40mm of rain as well as hail damage to citrus plantations.

Thema also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Free State and the North West.

