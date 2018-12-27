It's the last day of the heatwave - now brace yourself for stormy weather
Relief is on the way: the South African Weather Service (SAWS) says today is the last day of the heatwave and rain can be expected for Gauteng.
According to SAWS' Madimetja Thema, rain is forecast for the next seven days in Gauteng.
On Thursday there is a 30% chance of rain. This will increase to 60% on Friday and Saturday. Sunday is expected to be slightly dryer with a 30% chance of rain, then there is a 60% chance of rain forecast for the rest of the week.
"Over Gauteng and the eastern half of the country, New Year's will be wetter than Christmas," said Thema. "Christmas was dry and hot, but there is more chance of rain."
Heavy rainfall is expected over large parts of the eastern half of the country.
Thema warned of severe thunderstorms in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, as well as over the Matatiele and Umzimvubu municipalities in the Eastern Cape, and hail in parts of Limpopo.
Limpopo and Mpumalanga experienced rain overnight on Wednesday. In Letsitele in Limpopo, for example, ReenvalSA reported 40mm of rain as well as hail damage to citrus plantations.
Thema also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Free State and the North West.
WATCH: Severe Thunderstorms 26/12/18 14h00 - 26/12/18 23h00 - Severe thunderstorms are forecast over the western parts of KZN from this afternoon.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 26, 2018
Warning:26/12/2018 13h00 TO:26/12/2018 15h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are observed over the Aganang, polokwane, Mookgopong, Modimolle, Mogalakwena and Ephraim Mogale Local Municipalities of Limpopo province with heavy downpours and— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 26, 2018
and large amounts of small hail.
Warning:26/12/2018 18h00 TO:26/12/2018 21h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are observed over the Matatiele local municipality moving towards the Umzimvubu local municipality(EC) with possible large hail and heavy downpour.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 26, 2018
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 27.12.2018 pic.twitter.com/n3UM2XRFFx— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 27, 2018