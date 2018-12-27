KZN teen dead in car after apparent murder suicide on Christmas day
The bullet-riddled body of a 19-year-old woman was found in an abandoned car in the KZN Midlands on Christmas Day.
Police made another grim discovery in the same vicinity the following day, when they found the body of a man with a gunshot wound to his head.
It is understood that the man was known to the young woman.
Police spokesman Lt-Col Thulani Zwane told TimesLIVE that the woman’s body was found in a vehicle in the Curry’s Post area about 10.50pm.
"She had multiple gunshot wounds to the body. A case of murder was opened at Nottingham Road police station," he said.
"The following day about 11.20am, the body of a 35-year-old male was found in the bushes near Curry’s Post with a gunshot wound to the head. An inquest docket was opened at Nottingham Road police station," added Zwane.