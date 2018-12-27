South Africa

Mpumalanga farmer and son arrested for 'ruthless' killing of 42 goats

27 December 2018 - 08:38 By timeslive
An entire herd of goats was wiped out on Christmas Eve by a Mpumalanga farmer and his son.
Image: 123rf/ michelangeloop

Christmas Eve was bloody for a Mpumalanga farmer and his son, who were arrested following a rampage that left 42 goats dead.

The duo, aged 57 and 24, are expected to appear in the Standerton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday December 27 on charges of malicious damage to property and cruelty to animals.

Mpumalanga police said the goats, belonging to a local man, had been grazing on their farm.

"They reportedly shot three of the goats before deciding to use their two bakkies to allegedly run over the rest of the herd, ruthlessly killing them," said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

"Police were summoned to the scene and the pair was then immediately arrested."

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma urged the public "to try and live in harmony with each other" and to "solve whatever challenges they face in a civilised manner".

