Nine drunk drivers arrested on N12 in Gauteng on Boxing Day

Nine people were arrested for drunk driving on the N12 Putfontein turnoff and the N12 Daveyton exit on Boxing Day.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson chief superintendent Wilfred Kgasago said 120 vehicles were stopped and searched.

He said 17 spot summonses were issued for various offences.

The nine arrested drunk drivers were detained at Benoni police station and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

The drivers - all men aged between 32 and 45 - are expected to appear in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court soon.