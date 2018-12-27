'No respect for speed limit on Christmas' - 12 arrested in Ekurhuleni

Twelve drivers were arrested for excessive speeding in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, on Christmas Day and the Day of Good Will, the metro police department said on Thursday.

EMPD spokesperson Wilfred Kgasago said the six drivers, who had "no respect for the speed limit on Christmas", were arrested on N3 southbound between Geldenhuys Interchange and the Rand Airport exit.

Kgasago said the six men were travelling at speeds ranging between 195km/h and 162km/h.

Some claimed they were testing a new car or rushing to funerals outside Gauteng.

They were detained at the Germiston police station and charged with reckless and negligent driving.

All six were released on R1,000 bail and are expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate's Court soon.

On The Day of Good Will, another six drivers were arrested on the N12 eastbound between Trichardt bridge and the Atlas Road turnoff.

The drivers clocked speeds ranging between 187km/h and 165km/h.

The six men were released on R1,000 bail and are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

Last week, transport minister Blade Nzimande released the annual mid-festive season preliminary road-safety report in Pretoria.

According to the report, KwaZulu-Natal had the most deaths (162) followed by Gauteng (125). Limpopo and Eastern Cape had 89 fatalities each, while Mpumalanga had 82, the Western Cape 81, the Free State 78, the North West 57 and the Northern Cape 24.