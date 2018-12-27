South Africa

Three arrests now in murder of Gauteng MPL in Meyerton

27 December 2018 - 13:58 By timeslive
File photo.
Image: Two firearms were discovered that have been have been positively linked to a previous house robbery in Meyerton. 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A vehicle mechanical breakdown preceded the murder of a Gauteng politician and the rape of a female companion in mid-December. Now police say they have traced a third suspect in the attack.

The suspect is expected to face charges of murder, rape, hijacking and aggravated robbery for the offences committed in Meyerton on December 13 2018, when he appears in the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court on Thursday, December 27.

This follows the arrest of two other suspects aged 22 and 24 a week ago, said police spokesman Capt Kay Makhubele. They made their first appearance in court on Christmas eve, with the case being postponed to January 4.

The duo remain in custody pending their bail hearing in January.

Makhubele said a 40-year-old member of the Gauteng legislature was in a car with a 22-year-old driver and a 36-year-old female, travelling on the R59 near Meyerton, when their vehicle experienced mechanical problems.

"A mechanic was summoned and was still attending to the breakdown when the four were suddenly attacked by five armed males.

"The former MPL died after being shot in the upper body, while the female passenger was allegedly raped by one of the suspects.

"The victims were then reportedly robbed of their cellphones, clothing items after being stripped naked, and cash."

Makhubele said the suspects are alleged to have fled in a vehicle that had been called to tow the broken down one.

"That vehicle was found shortly after the incident with the battery missing. The battery has since been recovered," said Makhubele.

Police also recovered two firearms and ammunition at the home of one of the suspects.

"The 24-year old suspect will face an additional two counts of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

"Both firearms have since been positively linked to a previous house robbery in Meyerton."

Two suspects are still at large. Police have appealed to anyone with information of their whereabouts to report to police either in Meyerton or their nearest police station; or to call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

