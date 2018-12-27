Traffic officer killed by bus in Gauteng

A bus struck and killed an on-duty Gauteng traffic officer on Thursday afternoon on the N1 north between Pretoria and Hammanskraal.

"The officer was knocked down by a bus during a routine festive season law enforcement operation focusing on overloading and driver fitness. He died on impact," the Gauteng department of community safety said.

Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said losing an officer was painful but "what is even more painful is the manner in which he died".

"The province has been robbed of a selfless and dedicated member of the Gauteng traffic police. His passing is not in vain and it would not weaken the morale of fellow officers but it will instead encourage them to do even more to continue to protect and serve our communities."

There have been 22 deaths in 21 road accidents in Gauteng from December 24-26, including 13 pedestrians, one cyclist, three drivers, three passengers and two motorcyclists.

These accidents include: