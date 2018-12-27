WATCH | 6 times SA drivers turned the tables on would-be criminals

1. Pretoria motorist sends would-be hijackers running for their lives

It was a disappointing moment for two criminals when their attempt to hijack a motorist in Pretoria went horribly wrong.

CCTV footage showed the hijackers’ sedan pulling up behind a dark SUV at the entrance of the Woodlands Lifestyle Estate. Two men leap out of the sedan and run towards the SUV. The criminals scurry away in a panic when their would-be victim turns the tables on them and draws his gun.

“People should be prepared to not be the victim. If you’re the victim‚ they will pick up on that and you will be a victim," Brad Redmayne told TimesLIVE.

