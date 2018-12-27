South Africa

'Where have you been, Mboweni?' - Twitter reacts to 'filthy Joburg' tweet

27 December 2018 - 19:39 By Nico Gous
Finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Christmas Day is traditionally spent with family over lunch but finance minister Tito Mboweni instead took a trip to downtown Johannesburg.

Mboweni on Thursday bemoaned the state of downtown Johannesburg’s streets, describing them as filthy and embarrassing.

He compared the streets to those in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, which he said were “clean and beautiful”.

Mboweni said in a later tweet that it was the responsibility of all to keep towns, cities and the countryside clean and habitable.

“If we don’t throw dirt around and the municipalities collect rubbish regularly, we can achieve a lot.”

Twitter does not let up, even over the festive period, and people were quick to respond to Mboweni. Here are some of the top replies:

MORE

Mboweni slams 'filthy, embarrassing' Joburg CBD streets after Rwanda visit

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has bemoaned the state of downtown Johannesburg's streets, describing them as filthy and embarrassing compared to ...
News
9 hours ago

Twitter divided over Mboweni's support for his 'homeboy' Malema

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has caused a stir on social media after coming to the defense of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.
Politics
22 days ago

Tweeting Tito Mboweni is advised to cease and desist

In rambling and aggressive late-night tweets, the finance minister declares himself ‘a product of the warrior commanders of the mighty Zulu Army’
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Disaster of 'serious magnitude' averted in Benoni South Africa
  2. 'Where have you been, Mboweni?' - Twitter reacts to 'filthy Joburg' tweet South Africa
  3. Flight delays a bonanza for baggage thieves Consumer Live
  4. Traffic officer killed by bus in Gauteng South Africa
  5. Recommended rest and adventure stops on the N3 to KwaZulu-Natal News

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X