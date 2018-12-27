'Where have you been, Mboweni?' - Twitter reacts to 'filthy Joburg' tweet

Christmas Day is traditionally spent with family over lunch but finance minister Tito Mboweni instead took a trip to downtown Johannesburg.

Mboweni on Thursday bemoaned the state of downtown Johannesburg’s streets, describing them as filthy and embarrassing.

He compared the streets to those in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, which he said were “clean and beautiful”.

Mboweni said in a later tweet that it was the responsibility of all to keep towns, cities and the countryside clean and habitable.

“If we don’t throw dirt around and the municipalities collect rubbish regularly, we can achieve a lot.”