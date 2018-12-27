'Where have you been, Mboweni?' - Twitter reacts to 'filthy Joburg' tweet
Christmas Day is traditionally spent with family over lunch but finance minister Tito Mboweni instead took a trip to downtown Johannesburg.
Mboweni on Thursday bemoaned the state of downtown Johannesburg’s streets, describing them as filthy and embarrassing.
He compared the streets to those in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, which he said were “clean and beautiful”.
Mboweni said in a later tweet that it was the responsibility of all to keep towns, cities and the countryside clean and habitable.
“If we don’t throw dirt around and the municipalities collect rubbish regularly, we can achieve a lot.”
Yesterday, December 26, 2018, I decided to drive around the Johannesburg CBD. It was filthy and embarrassing. I came across these shacks in the middle of our city. This morning I arrived to a clean and beautiful city of Kigali, Rwanda. What a contrast! pic.twitter.com/VGewkVntba— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 27, 2018
All of us have a responsibility to keep our towns, cities and the countryside clean and habitable.Leadership matters but also our individual and community responsibility is key.If we don’t throw dirt around and the municipalities collect rubbish regularly we can achieve a lot.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 27, 2018
Twitter does not let up, even over the festive period, and people were quick to respond to Mboweni. Here are some of the top replies:
Apparently Ethiopia are turning their waste into a power source - Johannesburg has no shortage of waste and needs power so maybe we can find sustainable solutions?— Rehana (@RehanaTBF) December 27, 2018
Good morning Ntate Mboweni honestly where have you been. Are you saying all these years you have never driven within Egoli CBD. Do you only stop in Sandton Houghton Waterfall and Melrose Arch?— Miss_Barbara-B (@Eng_Precious) December 27, 2018
All this time @HermanMashaba is talking about this did you think he was hallucinating?
Before you blame WMC. Let's just consider that before 1994 the Jhb CBD was considered the economic power house of Africa...— Gatvol Safrican (@GatvolSA) December 27, 2018
Now it is a crime ridden cesspool .. a slum..
Before being a minister he is still an individual citizen of our country and has every right to express his frank opinions. Ya'll like to control people...— Deep Thought🗨️ (@CarloTito_) December 27, 2018
Maybe we should stop being embarrassed and do something about stuff— 🌼She~Human🌻 (@Namhla_Mayeki) December 27, 2018
True, take a drive through Booysens JNB, Turffontein, Bellavista and Rosettenville to see rot, decay, filth. Everyone seems to think it's ok to dump litter over walls onto Klipriver Rd, throw plastic & nappies down water drains & litter in water channels @HermanMashaba— #lackadaisical SWANK (@swank_ZA) December 27, 2018
Our @CityofJoburgZA is in ruins because SA have a housing shortage. High influx of people from all over Africa migrate to our city and uncontrolled building is allowed. Officials just as much to be blamed.— Lloyd (@FrazenburgLloyd) December 27, 2018
It’s exhausting when you would think after 24 years our leaders would own up to their mistakes of creating ruin themselves instead of admiring Rwanda. Kanti what is discussed in NEC meetings? Kanti what is discussed in Cabinet.— Mandla Sibeko (@msibeko) December 27, 2018
...and heres another #anc showcase comrade @tito_mboweni, East London this tine. Your party is an absolute disgrace. https://t.co/xh9CE7G7sO— Lackadaisical Safazz (@SaffaZimbo) December 27, 2018