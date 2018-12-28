Ambulance crew robbed at gunpoint in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town

An ambulance driver and a passenger were robbed at gunpoint in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the ambulance was driving on AZ Berman Drive in Lentegeur when it was stopped by two men.

Van Wyk said one of the men took out a gun and pointed it at the ambulance driver and the occupant.

The men robbed them of their cell phones, wallets, medical and bank cards, and an undisclosed amount of money.

They fled the scene.

Van Wyk said no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Police are investigating a case of armed robbery.