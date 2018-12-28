Beaufort West braces for severe weekend water-shedding

Beaufort West municipality has warned residents that it does not have enough water to meet the basic needs of the town over the weekend.

The town has been in the grip of a crippling drought and has relied heavily on nearly 40 boreholes and a water reclamation plant to sustain the supply of water to residents.

But the municipality warned that a number of boreholes had dried up and the reclamation plant had ceased operating due to a lack of maintenance.

Strict water-shedding measures were introduced on Christmas eve due to “extremely low reservoir levels”. Residents were advised to store water for use overnight.